Jury selection set to begin for Young Thug's RICO trial in Atlanta

Jury selection in the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug is set to begin a Fulton County courthouse Wednesday as the rapper remains in custody facing charges connected to a massive indictment alleging he is the leader of a criminal street gang.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, and Gunna, legally Sergio Kitchens, were among 28 people named in an indictment that charged defendants with 56 total crimes. Prosecutors believe Williams and Kitchens led a street gang called "Young Slime Life." The DA’s office says YSL used violence, drugs, and even murder to make money.

Several defendants will not go to trial because they either pleaded guilty, have not acquired representation or have not been taken into custody.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The judge in the case estimated with the number of witnesses and defendants that the trial could last six to nine months.

Gunna pleads guilty

Gunna, also known as Sergio Kitchens, pleaded guilty to the only charge against him in the case: conspiracy to violate the RICO Act.

He was released from jail and attorneys said in exchange for a guilty plea, he will not serve any time in prison. He will need to complete 500 hours of community service, with 350 of those hours speaking to young men and women in the community about the dangers of gangs and gang violence.

In a statement, Gunna did not admit guilt and claimed he was pleading guilty in his best interest:

"When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a "gang"; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations. My focus of YSL was entertainment - rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and "glorified" urban life in the Black community. While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way. I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that "gangs" and violence only lead to destruction."

Who else was indicted?

According to the indictment, YSL’s founders were Jeffery Williams, Walter Murphy, also known as DK, and Trontavious Stephens, also known as "Tick" and "Slug."

Several people named in the indictment appear in Young Stoner Life songs, including Yak Gotti (Deamonte Kendrick) and Unfoonk (Quantavious Grier). Kendrick is one of five people named in the initial indictment for allegedly fatally shooting Donovan Thomas.

Miles Farley, seen in social media posts promoting a clothing brand called "Make America Slime Again," was charged with murder in the initial indictment. He’s one of four people charged in the deadly shooting of "rival gang member" Shymel Drinks.

Prosecutors implicated Farley in YSL, saying he is in photos on social media wearing clothing with the words "Slime" and "is you slime enough." His attorney claims he should be allowed to freely express himself with his clothing, which is not an indication he’s a criminal.

A man accused of shooting a police officer in Atlanta was among the dozens named in the initial indictment. Christian Eppinger, also known as Bhris, was indicted for attempted murder and murder. He was arrested and charged in April in the shooting of Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, who was trying to arrest him.

Young Thug, Jeffery Williams, in a Fulton County courtroom on Dec. 20, 2022.

What is YSL?

Fulton County prosecutors say Young Slime Life is a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang. They said it was founded in 2012.

Defendants in the case claim that YSL is not a criminal entity.

Gunna said in a statement didn’t consider it a gang but rather "a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations." His focus was entertainment, he said, "rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community."

What is the RICO Act?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, was developed to fight organized crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice has used RICO to take down multiple crime families and street gangs.

Violating RICO carries a maximum of 20 years and a fine that is "greater of $25,000 or three times the amount of pecuniary gain."

Under RICO, victims impacted can seek civil recourse without the defendant being able to hide behind bankruptcy to skirt judgment or restitution.

Does free speech come into play?

Prosecutors use lyrics from Young Thug and Gunna songs in their RICO act case. The indictment mentions a song "Take It To Trial," and its lyrics: "take this (expletive) to (expletive) trial," "for slimes you know kill, trial, done beat it twice..."

Rep. Hank Johnson said the case may be an overstep of Fulton County’s authority. He introduced a bill to protect lyrics in these kinds of cases.

"The case here in Fulton County demonstrates a need for guardrails to protect creative expression of artists," Johnson said.

Gunna’s statement following his guilty plea explained song lyrics "exaggerated" urban life.

What is Young Thug famous for?

Williams launched the Young Stoner Life record label.

He hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for the second time with "DS4Ever" this year.

Young Thug co-wrote the hit "This is America" with Childish Gambino, another Atlanta-area native. That song became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

