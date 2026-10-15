Young Thug trial documentary reportedly headed to Netflix in 2027

article

The Brief Judge Paige Reese Whitaker says she was interviewed for a documentary about the YSL trial and expects it to air next year. Reports describe a 90-minute film directed by Shianne Brown and produced by Passion Pictures; Netflix has not publicly confirmed those details. The documentary is expected to revisit the lengthy RICO case, the debate over rap lyrics as evidence and Young Thug’s 2024 plea deal.



A feature-length documentary about Atlanta rapper Young Thug and the Georgia racketeering case against him is reportedly in the works for Netflix, with a release expected in 2027.

What we know:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who took over the case during its second half, confirmed her participation in an interview on Class E’s What You Need to Know show. "Netflix and Passion Pictures are doing a documentary of the YSL trial," Whitaker said. "I was interviewed for that documentary and it is supposed to air sometime next year."

What the documentary may cover

What they're saying:

Whitaker said she spent about four or five hours speaking with the filmmakers about her involvement in the case. She said Passion Pictures sought to interview as many people connected to the lengthy proceedings as possible, but she has not seen other footage. An exclusivity agreement prevents her from discussing case details with other media until the documentary airs.

The film is reportedly titled Young Thug on Trial and will run about 90 minutes. Music news coverage, citing details shared by Kurrco on X, names Shianne Brown as director and Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson as executive producers. Netflix had not confirmed the project when XXL sought comment, so the title, crew and runtime remain reported details rather than a formal announcement.

The documentary is expected to examine the rise of Jeffery Lamar Williams, known as Young Thug, and the prosecution’s argument that Young Slime Life, or YSL, was a criminal street gang. Defense attorneys challenged that characterization and the use of rap lyrics as evidence, fueling debate over artistic expression and the justice system.

A case marked by courtroom turmoil

The backstory:

The case grew out of a May 2022 indictment. Jury selection began in January 2023 and lasted nearly 10 months, making the proceeding the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

READ ALL TRIAL COVERAGE

Among its courtroom controversies, Judge Ural Glanville sentenced Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, to 20 days in jail after Steel refused to disclose how he learned of a private meeting involving the judge, prosecutors and a witness. The Georgia Supreme Court later reversed the contempt ruling, and Glanville was removed from the case. Whitaker took over.

Williams’ role in the case ended in October 2024 when he entered guilty and no-contest pleas to multiple charges, including gang-, drug- and firearm-related offenses. He received a 40-year sentence structured with time served, 15 years of probation and a conditional 20-year prison term if he violates probation.

Since his release, Young Thug has returned to recording and touring. Young Stoner Life and Young Thug released the 41-track compilation Slime Language 3 in September, and his New Generation Tour — his first official live run since 2019 — included an Atlanta stop before moving to Europe this month. In an Oct. 6 interview with XXL, he said his next solo album, expected this year, will lean into R&B and that he has unreleased songs with Drake.

MOST RECENT YOUNG THUG STORIES