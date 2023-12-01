Young cancer patient, family surprised with SEC Championship tickets

An 8-year-old cancer patient named Caroline and her family were surprised with tickets to Saturday's SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday morning at their local Dunkin' location.

The Brewers are big University of Georgia fans with Caroline's mom being a UGA alumna.

Representatives from Dunkin' and Children's Healthcare presented the family with tickets, limited-edition Dunkin' swag and personalized donuts at the Brookhave Dunkin' store at 4040 Peachtree Road.

Caroline was diagnosed with a brain tumor called Anaplastic Ependymoma in 2017. Her family was told that if she survived surgery, she'd likely be paralyzed on her left side and blind.

Caroline came through the surgery with no issues, but her battle was not over.

She's had additional surgeries and chemotherapy treatments and the cancer metastasized to her spine in September.

Despite it all, she continues to smile and is very excited about the game on Saturday.