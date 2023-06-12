YFN Lucci rejects plea deal, prison sentence from Fulton County DA

article

Rapper YFN Lucci has reportedly rejected a plea deal from the Fulton County district attorney for his 2021 arrest on charges connected to alleged gang activity.

Lucci, who's given name is Rashawn Bennett, was arrested as part of a wide-ranging indictment of 12 people officials claim are associated with sub-groups of the national Bloods gang. In the 105-count indictment, which stemmed from a six-month investigation, investigators say Lucci and others committed a wide variety of crimes to protect and enhance the gang’s reputation and to gain and maintain control of territory.

Lucci was charged with racketeering, violating the state’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Atlanta police had previously announced murder charges against Lucci in January 2021, saying he was the driver in a December gang-related drive-by shooting that left one man dead. The felony murder charge in the indictment is based on that incident.

SEE MORE: Police: Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, wanted in connection to deadly shooting, turns himself in

TMZ reports that Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis recommended a 20-year sentence with 17 in prison in exchange for Lucci pleading guilty to multiple charges.

His defense attorneys called the deal "absurd" and hinted that the prosecutors were intentionally delaying the trial - pointing out that the rapper had still not gone to trial after more than two years in custody.

"Despite the obstacles consistently placed in the way of Mr. Bennett’s constitutional right to a speedy and fair trial, we continue to be ready and prepared to defend these false allegations," attorneys, Drew Findling and Gabe Banks told TMZ.

The indictment says one of the Atlanta gang sub-groups of the Bloods, known by the initials YFN, was "centered around" Bennett.

"The YFN studio located on West Peachtree Street in Atlanta is a central point for the group and a notorious stronghold. YFN has continued to attract additional associates as Bennett gained notoriety," the indictment says.

"He’s absolutely not a gang member, and this indictment — neglectfully or purposely — fails to say that Mr. Bennett is a nationally and internationally recognized musical artist," Findling said after the 2021 arrest.

Among Bennett’s biggest hits is the 2016 song "Key to the Streets" featuring the Atlanta rap group Migos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.