Georgia city makes history with swearing-in of 1st Black mayor

A Georgia city just made history by swearing in its first African-American mayor.

David Hannah was sworn in on Tuesday as the mayor of Wrens, Georgia.

The city is in Jefferson County and has a population of about 2,200 people.

Hannah is no stranger to public service - or making history.

He previously worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office before becoming Wrens' first Black police chief. He was also a member of the Wrens City Council for four years.

Speaking to WRDW, Hannah says his goals as mayor are to bring new businesses into the city, invest in more housing, and lower crime rates.