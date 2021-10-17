Expand / Collapse search

Serious wreck closed I-85 southbound lanes in Atlanta for hours, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Multi-vehicle wreck shut down I-85 in Atlanta for hours

Cars sat still on I-85 southbound in Atlanta for hours while police investigated a multi-vehicle crash. There were serious injuries and a person trapped in a vehicle, police said.

ATLANTA - Police shut down Interstate 85 south for hours overnight after several vehicles were involved in a serious wreck.

The wreck occurred after midnight on Sunday and the roadway has re-opened. Traffic stood still just past Georgia 400 on I-85 southbound. 

Police said one passenger was trapped in a vehicle. 

Police said five people were injured including a pediatric patient.

I85 S ACCIDENT

Police shut down section of I-85 southbound in Atlanta. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to get an update on the passengers' conditions. 

