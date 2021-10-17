Serious wreck closed I-85 southbound lanes in Atlanta for hours, police say
ATLANTA - Police shut down Interstate 85 south for hours overnight after several vehicles were involved in a serious wreck.
The wreck occurred after midnight on Sunday and the roadway has re-opened. Traffic stood still just past Georgia 400 on I-85 southbound.
Police said one passenger was trapped in a vehicle.
Police said five people were injured including a pediatric patient.
Police shut down section of I-85 southbound in Atlanta.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to get an update on the passengers' conditions.
