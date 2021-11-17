Georgia chief deputy charged with terroristic threats, child cruelty

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the chief deputy of a Georgia sheriff's department on charges that include cruelty to children.

Officials say on Monday, the GBI arrested 60-year-old Raymond Drennen, the chief deputy of the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the GBI was requested by Sheriff Don Whittaker on Monday to investigate a domestic incident that happened at Drennen's home.

After its investigation, the GBI charged Drennen with violating of his oath by a public officer, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children.

Drennen was taken to the Worth County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and the GBI asks anyone who may have information that could help to call them at 229-777-2080.

