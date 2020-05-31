Worshipers in Stonecrest take part in peaceful parking lot protest

article

Churchgoers in Stonecrest took part in a peaceful, parking lot protest Sunday morning at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

The church took a scheduled drive-in service and turned it into an opportunity to speak up about the recent killings of black men and women across the country and the violent protests that have followed.

This was the first service on church grounds in 11 weeks.

"Peaceful protests have accomplished more than violence," said Pastor ToolsJamal Bryant during his sermon. "You cannot find in the history of this county one thing that riots have accomplished."

Bryant said this is an opportunity to look to the past and apply it to the present.

"The civil rights movement was birthed out of the church. so while we are in this crisis, the church cannot be distant, invisible and mute, but the church has got to lend its voice," Bryant said. "So in the tradition of Dr. King who is the son of Georgia's soil. It was appropriate for us to speak to the times."

Among those in attendance was Tammia Miller, a newcomer to the Atlanta area.

She said Sunday morning's message won't be left behind as they drive away from church.

She hopes to spread the message of positivity and peaceful protests to those who are trying to get their voices heard.

"I would say, for everyone that's positive, go out and greet those ones that's not going out with a positive outlook. and try to step in and talk to them. Sometimes all they need is an encouraging word," Miller said.