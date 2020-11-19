World’s largest White Castle breaks ground in Central Florida

Here come the tiny burgers!

After a 50-year absence, White Castle broke ground on its only Florida location near Walt Disney World on Thursday morning.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined White Castle executives for the official ceremony.

"We're very excited to bring White Castle into our area," Demings said. "This will be the largest freestanding White Castle in the world that will be located in the number one tourist destination in the world. I look forward to eating the White Castle when they open here in the spring of 2021."

Advertisement

The 4,567-square-foot restaurant will open at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. The location will have both indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-thru lanes.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2021.

RELATED: White Castle to open its only Florida location near Walt Disney World

The new White Castle will be the largest one for the chain. The restaurant is expected to create over 100 jobs in the Central Florida area.

Known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers, the menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders. If you need a side to go with your main entree, you can choose from a variety of options like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and of course, french fries.

White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states. View their menu here.