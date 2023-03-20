Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

World War II mine detonated off coast of Croatia

By Austin Williams
Published 
World
Fox TV Stations

World War II mine detonated off coast of Croatia

A Second World War mine found off the coast of Rijeka, Croatia, was successfully detonated on Sunday, March 19, local police said.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a World War II mine which was found off the coast of Rijeka, Croatia in June was finally detonated in a separate location on Sunday, March 19, according to local police. 

Police said the German-made anti-ship mine contained 690 kilos of explosives and was discovered at a depth of 19 meters partially buried at the bottom of the port last June. 

Because of the near by residential buildings, the mine had to be transported to another location to be exploded. 

Authorities used balloons to raise the mine to a sustainable depth and moved it until they detonated it away from the land. 

Local media reported some local residents were evacuated the evening before the detonation, while transport facilities were suspended and shops were closed.

Video released by the Croatian Ministry of Internal Affairs shows the explosion.

Storyful contributed to this report. It was reported from Los Angeles. 