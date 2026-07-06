World Cup Atlanta: Messi, Argentina face Egypt in Atlanta on Tuesday

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The Brief Argentina and Egypt meet Tuesday at noon in Atlanta with a trip to the World Cup quarterfinals on the line. Fans attending should plan for heavy crowds, hot weather, MARTA travel and the stadium's clear-bag policy. England and Norway advanced to the quarterfinals over the weekend, while the U.S. faces Belgium on Monday night.



One of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to Atlanta on Tuesday as defending champion Argentina takes on Egypt in the Round of 16.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. The winner will advance to face either Switzerland or Colombia.

The match also brings two of soccer's biggest stars together, with Argentina led by Lionel Messi while Egypt looks to continue its historic tournament behind Mohamed Salah.

Don't miss today's "Matchday Atlanta" at 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX 5 Atlanta for the latest on what's going on and a look ahead to Tuesday's match between Argentina and Egypt.

Argentina survives scare, Egypt makes history

What we know:

Neither team has lost during the tournament, but both needed dramatic performances to reach Atlanta.

Argentina finished atop its group with three straight wins before surviving a major upset bid from tournament newcomer Cabo Verde. The defending champions needed extra time and a late own goal to escape with a 3-2 victory in the Round of 32.

Egypt is enjoying its deepest World Cup run ever. After earning its first World Cup victory during the group stage, Egypt defeated Australia in a penalty shootout after the teams played to a 1-1 draw. The win marked Egypt's first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match.

The two countries have met just once before, with Argentina winning a 2008 international friendly 2-0.

What fans need to know

Local perspective:

Fans heading to Tuesday's match should prepare for a busy day downtown.

Match information:

Who: Argentina vs. Egypt

When: Tuesday, July 7

Time: Noon ET

Where: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), downtown Atlanta

Getting there

MARTA is strongly recommended because of expected traffic and limited parking around downtown.

Fans should arrive early to allow extra time for security screening.

Atlanta Stadium's clear-bag policy will be in effect.

Weather

Hot temperatures are expected around kickoff. Fans are encouraged to stay hydrated and take precautions before and after the match. Click here for latest weather information.

How to watch

English TV coverage will air on FOX. Watch on FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX One or FOX Sports apps.

Spanish-language coverage will air on Telemundo.

World Cup weekend recap

Dig deeper:

The knockout stage continued with two dramatic matches over the weekend.

England advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over host nation Mexico despite playing the final portion of the match with 10 men following a red card. Jude Bellingham scored twice to lead England.

ALL WORLD CUP ATLANTA STORIES

Norway also reached the quarterfinals by upsetting five-time World Cup champion Brazil 2-1. Erling Haaland scored both Norwegian goals before Neymar converted a late penalty for Brazil, but the comeback fell short.

On Monday, the United States takes on Belgium in Seattle for a place in the quarterfinals. U.S. striker Folarin Balogun will be available after FIFA overturned his suspension following a controversial red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

RELATED: FIFA makes final ruling on US soccer star Folarin Balogun's controversial red card suspension

Current knockout bracket

The quarterfinal field is beginning to take shape.

Quarterfinal matchups set:

France vs. Morocco

Norway vs. England

Still to be decided:

Portugal or Spain vs. United States or Belgium

Argentina or Egypt vs. Switzerland or Colombia

Atlanta will also host one of the tournament's semifinal matches on Wednesday, July 15, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Monday's games

Portugal vs. Spain will take place at 3 p.m. ET and United States vs. Belgium gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Monday, July 6