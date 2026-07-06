Metro Atlanta weather: Storm chances highest today before quieter week

The Brief Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday, especially after 2 p.m. Heavy downpours could slow the evening commute with ponding, gusty winds and low visibility. Rain chances drop later this week, but hot and humid afternoons will continue.



North Georgia is starting the week with clouds, humidity and another round of summer storms in the forecast.

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What we know:

Monday morning is mostly quiet, with temperatures in the 70s and no widespread rain. A stray shower or thunderstorm could pop up before noon, but the main storm window comes later in the day.

Today’s forecast ☁️🌦️

Expect a hot and humid afternoon, with highs climbing into the low 90s.

The best chance for rain comes after 2 p.m. and could last into the evening. Some slow-moving downpours may hit during the evening commute.

Monday breakout forecast

Morning: ☁️ Mostly cloudy and humid, isolated shower possible

Midday: 🌤️ Warming into the 80s, storm chances increase

Afternoon: ⛈️ Scattered storms likely, especially after 2 p.m.

Evening: 🌧️ Downpours possible through 9 or 10 p.m.

High: 🌡️ Low 90s

Rain chance: ☔ 60%

What to watch for 🚗⚠️

Any storms that develop could bring brief heavy rain, gusty winds and reduced visibility. Drivers should watch for ponding on roads, especially during the evening rush.

Rain may briefly cool things down, but the humidity will stick around.

Look ahead forecast 🌤️

The same summer pattern continues this week: quieter mornings, hot afternoons and at least a small chance for pop-up storms each day.

Rain chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday, with fewer storms expected compared to Monday.

Rest of the week

Tuesday: 🌤️ Hot and humid, isolated storms possible

Wednesday: 🌦️ Spotty afternoon storms

Thursday-Friday: 🌡️ Near 90 or hotter, small storm chances

Weekend: ⛅ Typical summer heat with a few pop-up storms possible

Temperatures will stay near or above 90 most afternoons.