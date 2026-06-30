World Cup Atlanta fans urged to prepare for dangerous heat Wednesday

The Brief Atlanta officials are urging World Cup fans to prepare for heat index values near 100 degrees Wednesday. Grady Hospital has already treated several people for heat-related illnesses during tournament events. Fans are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear light clothing and limit alcohol and caffeine.



Fans heading to Atlanta Stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival for Wednesday's World Cup Round of 32 match are being urged to prepare for dangerous heat.

RELATED: Scorching heat, spotty storms on tap for metro Atlanta this week

What we know:

England faces DR Congo at noon, and officials expect another large crowd. Nearly 390,000 people have attended previous World Cup events in Atlanta, and Wednesday's festivities are expected to be sold out.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Underdog DR Congo looks to shock England

With temperatures climbing and the heat index expected to approach 100 degrees, Atlanta Fire Rescue officials say taking precautions before arriving could help fans avoid heat-related illnesses.

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Stay hydrated

What they're saying:

Officials recommend drinking plenty of water before and during the event and limiting alcohol and caffeinated beverages, which can contribute to dehydration.

Medical crews have already treated several people during previous World Cup events who arrived without drinking enough water. Some were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for additional care.

Dress for the heat

What you can do:

Fans are also encouraged to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to help stay cool while spending extended periods outdoors.

Officials say anyone attending Wednesday's match or Fan Festival should plan ahead, seek shade when possible and pay attention to signs of heat exhaustion, especially during the hottest part of the day.

With another packed crowd expected, emergency crews say a little preparation can go a long way toward keeping fans safe while enjoying one of Atlanta's biggest World Cup events.

Other host cities also dealing with heat

What we know:

Atlanta is one of several World Cup host cities taking extra precautions as dangerous heat grips parts of the country. Host cities have expanded shaded areas, cooling stations and access to free drinking water while increasing the number of medical personnel at stadiums and FIFA Fan Festivals to respond to heat-related emergencies.

In Philadelphia, officials shortened Fan Festival hours this week because of an extreme heat forecast, while cities including Kansas City, New York and Boston have issued heat alerts as heat index values are expected to climb above 100 degrees. Officials across the tournament are urging fans to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and take frequent breaks from the sun.