World Cup 2022: Watch parties in Atlanta

Looking for a World Cup watch party near you?

Atlanta United announced a schedule of events at local bars and restaurants where fans can watch the U.S. Men's National Team and other nations compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The dates and times for group stage matches have been announced. The Stars and Stripes open the tournament against Wales on Monday.

Atlanta United plans to announce locations for the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals watch parties.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 WORLD CUP

A watch party for the 2022 World Cup final will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

SOCCER-FRIENDLY BARS, RESTAURANTS IN ATLANTA

Here's the latest information about Atlanta United's World Cup watch parties.

HOW TO PRONOUNCE "QATAR"

USA vs. Wales

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Fado Buckhead; 273 Buckhead Ave, Atlanta

USA vs. England

When:2 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens; 1010 White St, Atlanta

Argentina vs. Mexico

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 26

Where: El Ponce; 939 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Spain vs. Germany

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Hampton & Hudson; 299 N Highland Ave, Atlanta

Portugal vs. Uruguay

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Brewhouse Café; 401 Moreland Ave, Atlanta

USA vs. Iran

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Fado Midtown; 933 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Round of 16

When: Dec. 3-Dec. 6

Where: TBD

Quarterfinals

When: Dec. 9-Dec.10

Where: TBD

Semifinals

When: Dec. 13-Dec. 14

Where: TBD

Final