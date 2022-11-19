Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2022: Watch parties in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas on World Cup

All eyes are on Qatar for World Cup 2022.

ATLANTA - Looking for a World Cup watch party near you? 

Atlanta United announced a schedule of events at local bars and restaurants where fans can watch the U.S. Men's National Team and other nations compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The dates and times for group stage matches have been announced. The Stars and Stripes open the tournament against Wales on Monday.

Atlanta United plans to announce locations for the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals watch parties. 

HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 WORLD CUP

A watch party for the 2022 World Cup final will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. 

SOCCER-FRIENDLY BARS, RESTAURANTS IN ATLANTA

Here's the latest information about Atlanta United's World Cup watch parties. 

HOW TO PRONOUNCE "QATAR"

USA vs. Wales

  • When: 2 p.m. Nov. 21
  • Where: Fado Buckhead; 273 Buckhead Ave, Atlanta

USA vs. England

  • When:2 p.m. Nov. 25
  • Where: Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens; 1010 White St, Atlanta

Argentina vs. Mexico

  • When: 2 p.m. Nov. 26
  • Where: El Ponce; 939 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Spain vs. Germany

  • When: 2 p.m. Nov. 27
  • Where: Hampton & Hudson; 299 N Highland Ave, Atlanta

Portugal vs. Uruguay

  • When: 2 p.m. Nov. 28
  • Where: Brewhouse Café; 401 Moreland Ave, Atlanta

USA vs. Iran

  • When: 2 p.m. Nov. 29
  • Where: Fado Midtown; 933 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Round of 16

  • When: Dec. 3-Dec. 6
  • Where: TBD

Quarterfinals

  • When: Dec. 9-Dec.10
  • Where: TBD

Semifinals

  • When: Dec. 13-Dec. 14
  • Where: TBD

Final

  • When: 11 a.m. Dec. 18
  • Where: Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Ave SE Unit 500, Atlanta, GA 30339