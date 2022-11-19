World Cup 2022: Watch parties in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Looking for a World Cup watch party near you?
Atlanta United announced a schedule of events at local bars and restaurants where fans can watch the U.S. Men's National Team and other nations compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The dates and times for group stage matches have been announced. The Stars and Stripes open the tournament against Wales on Monday.
Atlanta United plans to announce locations for the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals watch parties.
HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 WORLD CUP
A watch party for the 2022 World Cup final will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
SOCCER-FRIENDLY BARS, RESTAURANTS IN ATLANTA
Here's the latest information about Atlanta United's World Cup watch parties.
USA vs. Wales
- When: 2 p.m. Nov. 21
- Where: Fado Buckhead; 273 Buckhead Ave, Atlanta
USA vs. England
- When:2 p.m. Nov. 25
- Where: Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens; 1010 White St, Atlanta
Argentina vs. Mexico
- When: 2 p.m. Nov. 26
- Where: El Ponce; 939 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
Spain vs. Germany
- When: 2 p.m. Nov. 27
- Where: Hampton & Hudson; 299 N Highland Ave, Atlanta
Portugal vs. Uruguay
- When: 2 p.m. Nov. 28
- Where: Brewhouse Café; 401 Moreland Ave, Atlanta
USA vs. Iran
- When: 2 p.m. Nov. 29
- Where: Fado Midtown; 933 Peachtree St, Atlanta
Round of 16
- When: Dec. 3-Dec. 6
- Where: TBD
Quarterfinals
- When: Dec. 9-Dec.10
- Where: TBD
Semifinals
- When: Dec. 13-Dec. 14
- Where: TBD
Final
- When: 11 a.m. Dec. 18
- Where: Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Ave SE Unit 500, Atlanta, GA 30339