Working out helps MS patient find strength and hope

At 43, Charlotte Anderson may be in the best shape of her life.

About three times a week, she trains with Go Hard Fitness owner Andre Short.

"She's a person who's been putting in the work, getting the results," Short says.

Anderson sometimes bringing her 11-year-old Chloe to work out with her.

"So, that's my biggest motivation," Anderson says. "I've got to show her, you've got to work out even on the days when you don't want to."

Chloe says she is proud of her mother.

"She works very hard every day, and a big influence, because this is very hard," she says.

It is hard because Anderson has multiple sclerosis, or MS.

Dr. Jacqueline Rosenthal says MS is different for each person.

"Your immune system is essentially attacking your central nervous system: your optic nerves, your brain, your spinal cord," Dr. Rosenthal explains. "But, everyone is different, in terms of what areas are attacked and what those manifestations are. It's just such a unique, individualized disease."

Charlotte Anderson, 43, gets her blood drawn at Shepherd Center's Andrew C. Carlos Multiple Sclerosis Institute in Atlanta.

"It can be tough," Anderson says. "I have more good days than bad. It can be an emotional rollercoaster for sure, because trying to learn how to adjust, accept and live your life where there is just a question mark at the end of the real cause is just difficult. And, for me, that's been the hardest thing is to accept the change, which I always do, I push through, I fight through.

The hours at the gym help Anderson gear up for visits to Shepherd Center's Andrew C. Carlos MS Institute, where she comes for yearly checkups with Dr. Rosenthal.

They often talk about her life outside the clinic, and her workouts.

"She's doing everything right," Dr. Rosenthal. "It's important, when you have a chronic disease, to do everything in your power to have the best outcome. Not everything is in your power. So, you take control of the things you can, and she's done an amazing job at doing the best that she possibly can do for herself."

Every six months, Anderson receives a 4- to 6-hour infusion of an MS drug designed to slow down the progression of her disease.

It leaves her wiped out for two or three days afterwards.

"You do have to mentally prepare yourself, just because, I mean, this is your life, and this is a part of your life," she says. "But I like it. I haven't developed any new lesions since it. So, it's doing what it's supposed to do. So, I'm going to continue with it."

And she will stick with the workouts, too.

"Because, even when I start feeling bad, I go do something," Anderson smiles. "Working out is just the key to everything in life. That's just my mindset. It helps you to relieve so much, and it proves that you're strong."

Andre Short says he pushes Anderson during their workouts, because he knows how much she gets out of these sessions.

"The mental toughness is a key thing, and she's definitely a mentally tough individual," he says.

And, Charlotte Anderson says she usually leaves the gym feeling stronger.

"Even on the days I don't feel like doing it, I feel better when I leave," she says, "I think, I'm happy I finished that, and I'm happy I did that."

Charlotte Anderson hopes to create a support group to help others facing MS or other chronic illnesses embrace fitness.

She will be posting updates on her Instagram account @mswebb611.

