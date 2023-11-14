94-year-old fire pulled from burning College Park apartment by Woodward Academy security officer

The security team from Woodward Academy in College Park were quick to respond Tuesday morning when a nearby apartment building was on fire. Members of the team went into the burning building to help get residents out, including a 94-year-old woman.

Fire raced through a six-unit apartment building around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The building is just down the road from Woodward Academy. The security team from Woodward could see the smoke and flames from the campus and raced over to help.

"I saw flames, saw smoke, radioed everybody, everybody responded, and jumped into action," said Jeff Yarborough, director of Woodward Academy Security.

They were the first to arrive at the fire and wanted to make sure everyone was out.

"It was all about saving lives at that point," said Officer Brian Ferguson.

Residents told them an elderly woman and her daughter lived in one apartment. Officer Ferguson found the mother in an upstairs bedroom and managed to get her and her daughter to safety.

Then they learned a 94-year-old woman, who is deaf, was still inside Apartment 3.

"I tried to kick the door in. Flames and smoke came from the crack, so I knew fire was right behind the door," said Officer Ferguson.

Woodward Academy Security officers Tim Fenner and Brian Ferguson flank Director Jeff Yarborough as they describe saving the lives of three people from a nearby apartment fire, including a 94-year-old woman, on Nov. 14, 2023. (FOX 5)

When firefighters pulled up, they gained entry to the apartment.

"As the firefighter brought her to the door, I was able to see visible flames on her. Her feet were on fire, her elbow. Some of her clothes were on fire. Her hair was on fire. I tried to put it out as best I could. I was able to put her on my shoulders and carry her off the porch to a safe zone," said Officer Tim Fenner.

The woman was rushed to the hospital to be treated.

It was later discovered that the woman's deceased husband had been a retired faculty member of Woodward Academy.

"We know Woodward is a community. It’s far more than just the building on campus. The Woodward Academy extends throughout the neighborhood as well," said Officer Ferguson.

"Saving lives definitely happened out here this morning. I'm super proud of my guys," said Director Yarborough.