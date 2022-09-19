Woodstock police officer's son suffers setback after undergoing brain surgery to remove cancerous tumor

article

The young son of a Woodstock police officer recovering after a cancerous brain tumor was removed has had a setback in his recovery.

The parents of now 6-year-old Ezra King say he experienced major headaches and doctors rushed him into surgery.

"Completely out of character, Ezra began horror-film screaming in pain and vomiting. No medicine (pain or nausea) stopped any of it," his parents posted to the Team Ezra Facebook page.

They say the little boy had fluid build up around his brain, causing immense pressure.

"The tumor (or some new tumor growth tbd later this week), won’t let his CSF fluid flow, and he developed severe hydrocephalus. The pressure chose the newly unhealed surgical site to try to release some of the fluid," the post continues.

Ezra's parents say they are hopeful that a drain will ease the pressure over time and that he can avoid further invasive surgery.

"Please please please pray the fluid figures itself out, and he doesn’t need a shunt."

Ezra underwent surgery on September 7 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Due to his surgery, Ezra spent his 6th birthday in the hospital. His parents hope for a long life for their son. Ezra wants to be a doctor or a police officer like his dad when he grows up.

