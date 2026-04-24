Woodstock man charged after hitting cyclists, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies say driver hit two cyclists, then left the scene. Video and tag number helped identify suspect quickly. Woodstock man faces multiple charges, held without bond.



A Woodstock man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he struck two cyclists and left the scene Thursday evening in Cherokee County.

What we know:

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Sugar Pike Road and Gannt Road after receiving reports that bicyclists had been hit by a motorist.

Investigators say a group of 10 cyclists was riding together when a driver approached from behind, began honking, and then accelerated around the group. Despite no oncoming traffic, the driver struck two cyclists before leaving the scene.

Both injured riders suffered minor injuries and were treated on-site by paramedics.

What they're saying:

Authorities say a cyclist riding behind the group captured the incident on video and provided a tag number, which helped deputies quickly identify the suspect.

Deputies later located the driver, identified as 72-year-old Jerry Wayne Ross of Woodstock, at a nearby home. Investigators observed damage to the passenger side of the vehicle consistent with the crash.

When questioned, Ross acknowledged the encounter but claimed the cyclists were in the roadway and blamed them for the collision.

Ross was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, hit-and-run, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and failure to maintain a safe distance from a bicycle.

"Ross remains in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond," Captain Jay Baker said.