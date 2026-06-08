Female pedestrian critically injured in DeKalb Monday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in DeKalb County, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded around 4:29 a.m. to the intersection of Candler Road and Kelly Lake Road after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s suffering from critical injuries. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was crossing Candler Road and was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.