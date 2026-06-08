Female pedestrian critically injured in DeKalb Monday morning

The Brief A woman in her 30s suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County. Police said she was crossing Candler Road outside a marked crosswalk when the crash happened. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.



A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:29 a.m. to the intersection of Candler Road and Kelly Lake Road after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s suffering from critical injuries. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was crossing Candler Road and was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.