Man with scissors shot by Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputy

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The Brief The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bibb County that left a man dead. The deputy was responding to a report of a suicidal person when the encounter occurred. Authorities said the man approached the deputy while holding scissors and was shot.



A man with a pair of scissors was shot on Saturday by a Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to the GBI.

What we know:

The GBI says that Bibb County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:43 p.m. June 6 to the 5800 block of Bloomfield Drive after receiving a 911 call about a suicidal man.

When a deputy arrived, investigators said 35-year-old Joshua Epps was standing outside the home holding a pair of scissors. The deputy gave Epps verbal commands, but he did not comply, according to the GBI.

Authorities said Epps then began walking quickly toward the deputy while still holding the scissors. The deputy fired their weapon, striking Epps.

Epps was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.

What's next:

The GBI said Epps' body will be taken to the agency's medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Once the independent investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.