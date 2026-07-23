Man told police he was shot after refusing marijuana from pickup driver

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The Brief Atlanta police responded to Grady Hospital early Thursday morning to meet with a man being treated for a gunshot wound. The man told officers he was walking down Windsor Street SW when the driver of a dark Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled up and offered to sell him marijuana. The victim claimed that when he declined the offer, the occupants inside the truck opened fire on him, but police found no shell casings or video footage of the incident.



A man told police he was shot after refusing to buy marijuana from a pickup truck driver early Thursday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

At 1:17 a.m. on Thursday, Atlanta police went to Grady Hospital to meet with a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he was walking to a store on Windsor Street SW when a dark Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled up next to him. According to police, the man said that the driver of the pickup truck asked him if he wanted to buy marijuana.

When the victim refused, he said the occupants of the truck began shooting at him.

Investigators searched the area where the man said the shooting happened, but officers couldn't find any shell casings, and no surveillance cameras caught the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other identifying information about the truck involved in the incident.

The victim's identity or the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Since officers found no shell casings and there was no footage of the incident, authorities are still investigating the shooting.