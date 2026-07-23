4 people escape injury after multiple rounds fired at Atlanta home

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The Brief A southwest Atlanta home located on Sandys Lane in the South River Gardens neighborhood was damaged after someone fired multiple rounds at the home. Four people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed. Officers said they recovered 14 shell casings.



Atlanta police are investigating a close call after a home with four people inside was shot at early Thursday morning, leaving behind 14 shell casings.

What we know:

Atlanta Police said that around midnight, someone fired multiple rounds at a home on Sandys Lane in the South River Gardens neighborhood. The shots were fired from a corner adjacent to the home.

Officers said that 14 shell casings were found on the scene and submitted into evidence.

Although the gunfire damaged the home, authorities confirmed that none of the four people inside were hurt.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many people might be responsible for shooting at the home.

Authorities have not released any descriptions or identifying information regarding the suspect or suspects involved.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Officials have not stated if any surveillance footage is available from the surrounding area, but the investigation remains highly active.