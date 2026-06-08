Man killed in shooting on Pelican Drive in Norcross

The Brief A 36-year-old man died after being shot at a Norcross residence. Gwinnett County police identified the victim as Walter Cauldle. Detectives said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no arrests have been made.



A 36-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday night in Norcross, according to Gwinnett County police.

What we know:

Officers responded June 5 to the 2200 block of Pelican Drive after receiving reports of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found multiple people at the scene, including the victim, identified as Walter Cauldle.

Cauldle was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators identified all parties involved at the scene, but no arrests had been made as of Monday.

What's next:

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and believe the incident was isolated in nature.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.