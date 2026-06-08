Police search for shooter after Atlanta puppy sale turns violent

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man who robbed and shot at a woman during an arranged meeting to buy a puppy. The incident escalated at a park in Vine City when an unknown suspect snatched the puppy and the seller opened fire. The victim's purse was stolen following the gunfire, and a suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.



The Atlanta Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man who opened fire on a woman and her child in a vehicle during an arranged puppy sale that turned into an armed robbery.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a call on June 3 at approximately 10:23 p.m. in the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. When they arrived, they met with a woman who reported she had been robbed and shot at while attempting to buy a puppy from a male seller.

Image shows the puppy stolen during an armed robbery on June 3, 2026, off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators determined the meeting had been arranged to take place near the entrance of Rodney Cook Sr. Park in the Vine City neighborhood. The victim was sitting inside her car with her child in the backseat and was holding the puppy when an unknown man suddenly approached, snatched the animal from her arms, and fled the scene.

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Following the theft, the male seller became irate, drew a firearm, and fired multiple rounds directly into the victim's vehicle. Fortunately, neither the victim nor her child was struck by the gunfire. Following the shooting, the victim's purse was snatched, and a suspect fled the area in a white car. Responding authorities located and collected several spent shell casings from the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

It remains unconfirmed if the seller and the puppy thief were working together as accomplices or if they fled the park in the same white sedan.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or the incident to contact law enforcement immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted directly to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or by sending a text message to CSGA. Tipsters are not required to provide their name or any identifying information to remain eligible for a financial reward of up to $5,000.