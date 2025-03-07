Expand / Collapse search

Woodstock High School runner hospitalized after getting hit by discus during track meet

By
Updated  March 7, 2025 6:35am EST
Woodstock
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Life Flight helicopter rushing Xander Garanzuay to the hospital. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

The Brief

    • A Woodstock High School long distance runner was rushed to the hospital after an accident during a track meet over the weekend.
    • Xander Garanzuay was hit in the back of the head by a discus during the school's meet against Cartersville High School.
    • A GoFundMe for his medical expenses has raised over $8,000.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A Cherokee County high school runner is recovering in the hospital after an accident during a track meet over the weekend.

A fundraiser has been set up for Woodstock High School long distance runner Xander Garanzuay's medical bills.

What we know:

 According to the Woodstock High School cross county team's Facebook page, Garanzuay was hit in the back of the head by a discus at Cartersville High Schjool.

Loved ones say that the high school student fell unconscious and began seizing after the incident.

The team shared a photo of the Life Flight helicopter rushing Garanzuay to the hospital. He has since undergone emergency surgery.

What they're saying:

"Please keep Xander and his family in your thoughts as they work through what will likely be a long recovery," the team wrote.

What you can do:

 A GoFundMe has been started to help Garanzuay's family with his medical expenses.

As of Friday morning, it had raised more than $8,400 of its $25,000 goal.

You can learn more and donate here.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a post on the Woodstock High School cross county team's Facebook page and GoFundMe.

WoodstockCartersvilleNews