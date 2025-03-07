Woodstock High School runner hospitalized after getting hit by discus during track meet
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A Cherokee County high school runner is recovering in the hospital after an accident during a track meet over the weekend.
A fundraiser has been set up for Woodstock High School long distance runner Xander Garanzuay's medical bills.
What we know:
According to the Woodstock High School cross county team's Facebook page, Garanzuay was hit in the back of the head by a discus at Cartersville High Schjool.
Loved ones say that the high school student fell unconscious and began seizing after the incident.
The team shared a photo of the Life Flight helicopter rushing Garanzuay to the hospital. He has since undergone emergency surgery.
What they're saying:
"Please keep Xander and his family in your thoughts as they work through what will likely be a long recovery," the team wrote.
What you can do:
A GoFundMe has been started to help Garanzuay's family with his medical expenses.
As of Friday morning, it had raised more than $8,400 of its $25,000 goal.
You can learn more and donate here.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a post on the Woodstock High School cross county team's Facebook page and GoFundMe.