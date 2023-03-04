Photos show rescue of Woodstock man 'buried up to his neck' in collapsed trench

article

A heroic rescue caught on camera shows the moments a man was rescued from a trench collapse in Woodstock Saturday afternoon.

Cherokee County Fire and Rescue (CCFES) said the man was buried up to his neck with soil in the narrow ditch just outside a home on Hilltop Lane.

Multiple units reported to the scene around 1:30 p.m. to help free him.

Cherokee County officials reported a person trapped in a trench Saturday afternoon.

The CCFES Technical Rescue Team partnered up with a Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services team that specializes in trench rescues. Together, they said they stabilized the area and were able to start removing dirt from around the man's body.

As they dug him out, other first responders were there providing medical care.

By 3:45 p.m., the man was completely freed and immediately transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to receive further treatment.

Cherokee County officials reported a person trapped in a trench Saturday afternoon.

The rescue team later revealed the man was performing waterproofing work on a residential basement when the surrounding area caved in, trapping him almost completely underground.

Officials said the man seems to be in stable condition.