Woodstock daycare teacher charged with child cruelty

A former Woodstock daycare teacher has been charged with first degree child cruelty and aggravated assault.

Ashley Marie O'Connor, 28, of Kennesaw, was a teacher at Sunshine House off of Highway 92 until she was arrested on March 28 and arrested.

She bonded out the next day with $15,000.

According to Sunshine House's website, the Woodstock daycare boasts a "safe" and "healthy, supportive environment" that services children from 6 weeks to 12 years old.

Details of the alleged assault have not been made public. It's not clear whether it occurred at the center.