Woodstock, Canton jointly suspend dine-in services at restaurants

Woodstock and Canton have jointly banned dine-in services at all restaurants in both cities in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The dine-in suspension goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will last through Sunday, April 12.

City officials are encouraging restaurants to utilize alternative options for sales, such as take-out, curbside to-go, and delivery services.

Restaurants in Canton and Woodstock with pouring permits for beer and wine may continue to sell packaged beer and wine with orders.

“We had hoped that this would be a countywide effort,” said Woodstock Mayor Donnie Henriques. “Unfortunately we could not achieve a consensus among other Cherokee cities and the County. This ban on dining does not impact personal care facilities, group homes, assisted living facilities, or healthcare cafeterias."

