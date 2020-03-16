City of Brookhaven suspends dine-in services at restaurants, bars to prevent coronavirus spread

The City of Brookhaven has banned all dine-in services at all restaurants and bars after declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

At a special meeting of the Brookhaven City Council on Monday, Mayor John Ernst and the City Council suspended dine-in services for all Brookhaven restaurants and establishments that serve alcohol. The suspension also includes any venue the "provides on-premise entertainment" no matter if food or beverages are not sold.

The dine-in suspension will continue for the next two weeks, ending on March 30.

Officials say delivery and takeout services will continue as long as the establishments are properly permitted.

“This is just the latest step in preventing the spread of this highly contagious virus. The CDC and Board of Health are advocating social distancing as a means of containing the Coronavirus, so we are requiring that Brookhaven restaurants and bars suspend dine-in service until March 30,” said Mayor John Ernst.

All playground structures located within parks in the city are also closed for public use at this time.

The emergency declaration comes after a non-public-facing Brookhaven City Hall employee tested positive for COVID-19, leading to City Hall being closed until March 30 as well.

Currently, there are 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in DeKalb County. As of Monday at noon, there are 121 confirmed cases throughout the whole state.

