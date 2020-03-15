Mayor Bottoms declares state of emergency, public gatherings of 250 or more banned

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits on Sunday.

Under the declaration, large public gatherings of more than 250 people will not be allowed until March 31.

The executive order says in part, "Declaring a state of emergency and directing that there be a temporary prohibition on large public assemblages, events, or gatherings of more than 250 people within the city of Atlanta through March 31, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis."

Sunday night Mayor Bottoms addressed her decision of prohibiting crowd sizes to 250 people and how it relates to the CDC's recommendation of no more than 50 people gathered.

Mayor Bottoms' declaration follows Governor Brian Kemp's declaration of a public health emergency for the State of Georgia Saturday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration allows resources to be marshaled for treatment and mitigation of the virus.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

