'Wonka' star Calah Lane on life-changing role

From starring in one of the highest-grossing films of the year to scoring a Critics’ Choice Award nomination, Calah Lane had a very memorable end to 2023.

"It’s been incredible," says the young star. "I remember the first time that somebody asked me for my autograph…being able to sign my photograph on that person’s poster? It was incredible! I loved it!"

Lane plays "Noodle" in "Wonka," which tells the origin story of legendary character Willy Wonka — yes, the same one made famous in the 1964 Roald Dahl novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and the subsequent 1971 film adaptation, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Released in theaters this past December, "Wonka" went on to become a major global success, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and scoring multiple awards nominations — including a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer nod for Lane.

"I’ve never been to any awards show that was that big before, so that was a little bit nerve-wracking," says Lane. "But once I got there, I mean, everyone was so nice."

Wonka also stars Timothée Chalamet as the title character, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Grant, and Olivia Coleman, and was written and directed by Paul King. The film was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 27 — which means families can now watch the movie over and over again, making it a family classic for generations to come.

"I’m so grateful that I’m even in this film," says Lane. "It’s a movie that you watch every year and that everybody watches with their family, so to be a part of that, it’s crazy."