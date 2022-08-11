Women named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring.

Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies say the three were unsuccessful because of it.

Looking back over security footage from the previous day revealed something interesting to the investigation. Deputies say two women had entered the store the business day before the attempted break in. They were caught on camera with their cell phones out and they appeared to be photographing the gun store display cases. Sheriff Barry Babb tells FOX 5 that investigators think it is more than just a coincidence.

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Police say the two women are persons of interest in their investigation. They need help identifying them.

There’s also surveillance video of a white Kia sedan that arrived in the gun store parking lot the night of the attempted break-in.

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say a license plate camera appeared to show the same two girls as passengers in this car. They say it was discovered abandoned in Clayton County the same night and had been stolen in DeKalb County a couple of days before.

Investigators are warning gun stores and pawn shops to be on the lookout for the two women.

Anyone with information on the identities of these two women is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.