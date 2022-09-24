Woman's body found in Arabia Mountain area

A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning.

DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m.

Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person who was said to have expressed suicidal thoughts.

At the moment, police say they're unable to identify the victim or her cause of death.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.