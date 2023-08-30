Woman wanted for attack on man at gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man at a gas station in the 5500 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Aug. 27.

GCPD says its officers responded to the incident at approximately 11:10 p.m. They met with the vitim who had lacerations to his face.

Video from a surveillance camera showed the suspect follow the victim into the gas station and swipe at his face with some type of razor blade.

Police say the attack appears to have been random and unprovoked.

They have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Keareah Mercedes Harris of Decatur. They have issued arrest warrants for aggravated assault and battery.

Harris’s location is currently unknown. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating her. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.