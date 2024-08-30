Woman wanted for attacking multiple people with golf club in LaGrange

article

The LaGrange Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly attacked multiple people, including 3 juveniles, with a golf club.

According to the LaGrange Police, the victims of the assault include Alexis Vosburgh, 19, Jennita Howell, 52, Desten Davis, 18, and three juveniles aged 14, 17, and 13.

LaGrange police say that Howell allegedly used a golf club in the attack.

The police have identified Sabrina Howell as a suspect in the case, along with an additional unknown suspect. A male known as "Mike" was also involved, however, he has not been officially identified.

The case is currently under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects involved to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or reach out to Capt. Jeremy Butler, the department's Public Information Officer, at 706-883-2681 or jbutler@lagrangega.org.