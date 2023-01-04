Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car.

It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night when powerful storms started moving through the area dumping a large amount of rain in a very little time.

Tameka Thomas was on her way home from celebrating her grandson’ third birthday when the sky opened up.

The Fairburn woman described the experience comparing it to being on a boat.

TORNADO CONFIRMED IN COWETA COUNTY, FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUES IN METRO ATLANTA

She says she got out to try to warn other drivers of the flooding, but the waters quickly rose.

From about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday, Thomas waited for help to arrive. A tow truck eventually came along.

She says her car will now not start and will likely need a ride to work the rest of the week.

She is hoping her insurance will cover the damages and the cost of tow it to the dealership for repairs.

Despite it all, she is just glad she made it out of the mess alive.