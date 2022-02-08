Woman threatens to kill Coweta County judge, Newnan officer during online video, investigators say

Deputies in Coweta County have arrested a woman for threatening to kill a judge and a police officer during a live rant on social media.

Bartresa Orr, 26, of Newnan, was charged with two counts of terroristic acts and threats.

Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shared the video with FOX 5. The 5-minute video was made on Facebook Live on Jan. 29. Investigators said it is filled with expletives, obscene gestures, admission to an aggravated assault, and death threats to a Coweta County Superior Court judge as well as a Newnan police officer.

Coweta County courthouse

Orr had two arrest warrants for failure to appear on charges of battery and criminal damage to property. Investigators said during the Nov. 2021 incident, Orr tried to run over several people with her car. It was that case investigators said she referenced in her video.

Orr can be heard admitting to the aggravated assault and then turns her attention to the judge in the case. Investigators said she is heard threatening his life. Investigators said Orr later directly threatens to kill the judge warning it was a promise. She is also accused of threatening to kill a Newnan police officer.

Investigators have asked FOX 5 not to name the judge in the case for safety reasons.

Orr is being held at the Coweta County jail without bond.

