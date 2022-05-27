Woman threatened person with machete at Fayetteville Home Depot, police say

article

Fayetteville police are searching for a woman wanted for threatening another person at a local Home Depot.

Officials say the incident happened on May 13 at the Home Depot on the 100 block of Pavilion Parkway.

According to investigators, the woman pulled out a machete and threatened to hurt another person in the store. She's now wanted for aggravated assault.

Police shaved two surveillance photos of the woman taken inside the Home Depot.

If you have any information that could help identify the woman, please call detectives at 770-719-4224 or Crime Stoppers.