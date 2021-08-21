Woman struck by pick-up truck while lying on a road, police say

Police in Atlanta said a woman was seriously injured after a pick-up truck struck her shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Police said officers found the woman at 798 James Jackson Parkway.

A police investigation revealed a Ford F-150 was moving south on James Jackson Pkwy when it ran over the woman, who police said had been lying in the road.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperative, police said.

Police have not provided an update on the woman's condition since she was hospitalized.

Police said they are not anticipating any charges.

