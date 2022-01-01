Woman stabs girlfriend during argument, Atlanta police say

article

A woman is charged with aggravated assault in Atlanta after allegedly stabbing her girlfriend, police said.

Police said 36-year-old Tasandra Whatson is in Fulton County Jail after being arrested without incident at a home in northwest Atlanta.

Officers went at 3:15 a.m. Saturday to 241 Troy Street to find a woman who was apparently stabbed.

The victim allegedly told police she was arguing with her girlfriend and the argument escalated.

Police said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have not said what caused the argument.

