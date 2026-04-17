Woman stabbed multiple times near DeKalb bus stop

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The Brief DeKalb County officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds near a bus stop early Friday morning. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. No suspects are currently in custody, and investigators have yet to release a description of the attacker.



A woman was seriously injured in an overnight DeKalb County stabbing.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Presidential Parkway around 2:33 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, officers reported finding a woman who had been stabbed multiple times near a bus stop.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to police. Right now, police say there is nobody in custody for the crime.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a description of the suspect or provided any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What you can do:

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.