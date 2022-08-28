Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

article

Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon.

Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed.

At the scene, officers found a female victim with a laceration on her leg.

Medics took the woman, who was alert and breathing, to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to investigators, the stabbing happened when the woman got into a physical altercation with a "known suspect" at the location.

Officers arrested and charged both the victim and suspect. Their charges have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.