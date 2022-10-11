Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing

A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew.

Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in Southwest Atlanta.

Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women used a knife to stab the other.

The victim took non-life threatening damage to her arm. Police said she was alert, conscious and breathing when they arrived at the scene.

She was taken to the hospital while the other woman was arrested and charged.