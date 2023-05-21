Woman shot on Hardwick Street in south Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting of a woman on Hardwick Street SE in south Atlanta.
Dispatch received a call at approximately 1:50 p.m. and police were dispatched to Hardwick Street.
Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been shot. The woman, who was conscious and breathing, was transported to a hospital.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested or the motive behind the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA