Atlanta police investigating incident near Collier, Chilton drives

Update: Atlanta police are now saying the woman was NOT shot. Grady EMS is still assessing the nature of the victim's injuries. Atlanta police are also still investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Collier Drive NW and Chilton Drive NW in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting was reported at 7:19 a.m.

Police say the shooting involves a female, but have not released any other information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.