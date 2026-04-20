Woman shot multiple times Sunday night in Atlanta

The Brief A woman was shot multiple times on Oakland Drive SW in Atlanta. Police say she was alert and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say a known suspect opened fire as she left in a vehicle.



A 40-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with Atlanta Police Zone 4 responded around 6:56 p.m. April 19 to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Oakland Drive SW near Campbellton Drive SW, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said she was alert, conscious and breathing before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Preliminary investigators say the woman was leaving the location in a vehicle when a known suspect opened fire, striking her multiple times.

What's next:

The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating, and the case remains ongoing. No arrests have been announced as of Monday morning.