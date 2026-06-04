Georgia drought eases after weeks of soaking rains

The Brief New drought data shows major improvements across Georgia following weeks of above-average rainfall. Exceptional drought conditions have nearly disappeared statewide, while severe and extreme drought areas have been cut almost in half. Dry weather is expected through Saturday before rain chances gradually return next week.



Georgia's drought conditions continue to improve as recent rounds of rain have significantly reduced some of the state's most severe dry-weather classifications.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows that exceptional drought — the most severe category on the five-level scale — has been nearly eliminated across Georgia after weeks of persistent rainfall.

Highest drought level nearly gone

What we know:

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the latest report reflects substantial improvement statewide.

Only a small area of south-central Georgia remains in exceptional drought, while the rest of the state has seen conditions improve. The weekly report is released every Thursday using data collected through Tuesday.

The improvements are especially noticeable in North Georgia, where areas previously classified under extreme drought have shrunk considerably.

Severe and extreme drought areas shrink

While drought conditions remain in parts of Georgia, the most serious categories continue to decline.

What they're saying:

According to the latest data, both severe drought and extreme drought coverage have decreased by nearly 50% compared to earlier reports.

The remaining areas of concern are primarily classified as moderate or severe drought, which are considered levels two and three on the five-tier drought scale.

Forecasters credit the improvement to the steady rainfall that has soaked much of the state during recent weeks.

More dry weather ahead

The recent rain has helped replenish soil moisture and improve drought conditions, but forecasters say some backsliding could occur in future reports as drier weather returns.

What's next:

North Georgia is expected to see sunny conditions through Saturday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower to middle 80s.

Rain chances are expected to return Sunday in the form of isolated afternoon showers and storms, with a greater chance of rainfall developing Monday and Tuesday.

Those additional showers could help continue the state's recovery from drought conditions while keeping temperatures closer to seasonal averages next week.