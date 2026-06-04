Marietta man accused of recording person in shower

The Brief A Marietta man is accused of secretly recording a person in a shower at a Cobb County aquatic center. Police say the suspect concealed a phone inside a bag and positioned it toward the shower area. The 39-year-old was arrested and charged with eavesdropping surveillance.



A Marietta man is facing criminal charges after police say he secretly recorded a person showering.

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant obtained from the Cobb County Police Department, 39-year-old Jason Carlton Livernois is accused of filming a person on May 29 inside a shower at 2650 Gordy Parkway in Marietta. That address belongs to Mountain View Aquatic Center.

Investigators allege Livernois placed a cellphone inside a bag and positioned it so the camera was recording toward the shower area. The device allegedly captured video of a person while showering and later recorded the victim opening the shower curtain after finishing.

Police arrested Livernois later that afternoon, around 4:36 p.m., according to jail records.

What's next:

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with eavesdropping surveillance. At this time, bond has not been determined.