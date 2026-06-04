Marietta man accused of recording person in shower
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta man is facing criminal charges after police say he secretly recorded a person showering.
What we know:
According to an arrest warrant obtained from the Cobb County Police Department, 39-year-old Jason Carlton Livernois is accused of filming a person on May 29 inside a shower at 2650 Gordy Parkway in Marietta. That address belongs to Mountain View Aquatic Center.
Investigators allege Livernois placed a cellphone inside a bag and positioned it so the camera was recording toward the shower area. The device allegedly captured video of a person while showering and later recorded the victim opening the shower curtain after finishing.
Police arrested Livernois later that afternoon, around 4:36 p.m., according to jail records.
What's next:
He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with eavesdropping surveillance. At this time, bond has not been determined.