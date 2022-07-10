Woman shot multiple times by burglars entering her home, police say

A woman is recovering after police say three burglars broke into her home and shot her.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at 1234 Eastridge Road SW. According to Atlanta police, three people with their faces covered broke into the woman's home and demanded money. After no money was found, police say the suspects shot her multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

Police have not released further information on the suspects.

No arrests have been made.