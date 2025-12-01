Woman shot multiple times at Athens business, 74-year-old arrested

The Brief Woman shot inside Baxter Street business; suspect identified as 74-year-old Carl Clark. Clark arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and attempted murder. Athens-Clarke County police continue to investigate and seek additional information.



Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a business early Monday.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:38 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Baxter Street and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified the suspected gunman as Carl Clark, a 74-year-old Athens resident. Police located Clark shortly after the shooting and arrested him. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal attempt to commit murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or age of the woman who was shot. Additionally, police have not revealed if there was a relationship between the man and woman. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

What's next:

Authorities say the case remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.